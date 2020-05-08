Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 16,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.72. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the first quarter worth $88,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.