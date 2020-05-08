Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $9.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,833,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 227,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 117,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,252. The stock has a market cap of $314.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.14. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 13.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

