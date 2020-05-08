Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, approximately 5,919,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 10,508,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,165,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,607,000 after buying an additional 507,932 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 3,344.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,832,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431,206 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,657,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TT International now owns 8,512,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

