CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Up 7.6%

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) shot up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.41, 123,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 218,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. CENT PUERTO S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The company has a market cap of $364.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.28). CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 112,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 43,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

