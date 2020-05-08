Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CELTF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

CELTF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

