Centauri (CTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Centauri has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One Centauri coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a market cap of $42,186.86 and approximately $56.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.25 or 0.03455098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00054441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00031982 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001606 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010070 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

