Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CENTA. Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ CENTA traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,907. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

