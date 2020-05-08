Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 24.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.49. 2,364,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,796. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 121.68 and a beta of 1.63. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $79.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,005,461 shares of company stock valued at $291,442,715. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

