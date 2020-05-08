Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative net margin of 90.97% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Cerus updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

CERS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 92,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,368. Cerus has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $870.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Cerus alerts:

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,795.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,260.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,855 shares of company stock valued at $674,399 in the last ninety days. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cerus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.