Charles G. Goldman Sells 48,322 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 48,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $1,101,741.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,386,418.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AMK stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. 142,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,121. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
Further Reading: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.