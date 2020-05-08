Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Lowered to $159.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close.

CRL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $159.56. The company had a trading volume of 427,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,632. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

