Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Lowered to $159.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close.
CRL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.
Shares of CRL stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $159.56. The company had a trading volume of 427,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,632. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38.
In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
