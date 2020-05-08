Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $32,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,139 shares of company stock worth $10,479,704 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $535.63.

Charter Communications stock traded up $10.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $514.25. 862,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,494. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.18.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.