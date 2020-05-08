Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Earnings Beat

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.78, 236,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 261,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,446.95% and a negative return on equity of 250.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2,175.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 98,515 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

