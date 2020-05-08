Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Earnings Beat

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.78, 236,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 261,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,446.95% and a negative return on equity of 250.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.
