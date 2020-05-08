Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 2,705,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,535. The stock has a market cap of $896.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 43.15%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

