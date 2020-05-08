Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target cut by research analysts at Loop Capital from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. 5,938,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,501. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $887.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $16,307,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 280,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

