ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Sells $487,388.60 in Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 8,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $487,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 85,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,736.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.70. 312,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 2.08. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. Equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

