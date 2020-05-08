Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s current price.

ACAZF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ACAZF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

