Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -1.00

News coverage about Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chesapeake Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $242.86.

Shares of CHK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 1,357,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.89. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $588.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($8.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post -77.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

