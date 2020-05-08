Chrono.tech Price Reaches $0.94 on Top Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00009411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $665,874.71 and approximately $35,976.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.25 or 0.03455098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00054441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00031982 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001606 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010070 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.