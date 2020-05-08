CIBC Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$61.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

BCE stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$56.75. 876,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,422. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.03. BCE has a 1 year low of C$46.03 and a 1 year high of C$65.45.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.6400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

