CIBC Cuts OTCMKTS:PIRGF (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Price Target to $2.90

OTCMKTS:PIRGF (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 152.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on OTCMKTS:PIRGF from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get OTCMKTS:PIRGF alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIRGF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 66,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,950. OTCMKTS:PIRGF has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:PIRGF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:PIRGF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.