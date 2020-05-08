CIBC Lowers Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to $1.75

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KELTF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.05 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS:KELTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.88. 104,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,239. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.