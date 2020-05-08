CIBC Trims Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price to C$14.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.25.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.71. 241,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,519. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.86.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton bought 6,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.13 per share, with a total value of C$65,199.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,030 shares in the company, valued at C$253,603.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

