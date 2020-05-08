CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It primarily makes equity and debt investments in substantially stabilized real estate and real estate-related assets, principally office properties. The Company also operates a real estate lending platform, which includes originating and servicing U.S. Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans as well as conventional loans. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, formerly known as PMC Commercial Trust, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMCT. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.52). CIM Commercial Trust had a net margin of 246.93% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 559.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 512,588 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 45,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

