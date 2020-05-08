Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to the company’s overall earnings. Commitment toward executing its strategic initiatives will help improve pricing precision.. Nevertheless, it flaunts a solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders via cash dividends and special dividends. Low leverage, consistent cash flow generation, favorable reserve release should drive its growth as well. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year. However, the exposure to catastrophe loss makes earnings volatile. Higher expenses can also put strain on margin expansion. Earnings of 84 cents per share in the first quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.6% and the bottom line deteriorated 20% year over year.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.01. 1,404,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

