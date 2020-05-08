CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) were up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.86, approximately 152,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 133,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
CIR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $239.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,881 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 441.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.
