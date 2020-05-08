CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) were up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.86, approximately 152,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 133,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

CIR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $239.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,881 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 441.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

