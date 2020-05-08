Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.82, 167,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 118,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $40,540.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,675.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

