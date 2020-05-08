Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading 8.5% Higher

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.92, approximately 556,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 824,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTXR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.