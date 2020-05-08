Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $30,548.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,300.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,311 shares of company stock worth $5,109,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $152.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

