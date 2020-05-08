Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Cfra

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $109.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential downside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $150.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 7,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $981,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,067,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $809,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,336,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,311 shares of company stock worth $5,109,074. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 154,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 91,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

