ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 37,899 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,899 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Copart worth $19,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,008,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Copart by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,023 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,916.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,293,000 after acquiring an additional 776,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,211,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

CPRT traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.79. 1,673,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

