ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,108 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $41,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 625.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $160.17. 713,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,090. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $166.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.08. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

