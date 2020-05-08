ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $16,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.34. 939,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,700. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.24, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,650.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,572.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,237. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

