ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 244,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter valued at $37,980,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,903,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,448,000 after buying an additional 2,178,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,503,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,061,000 after buying an additional 1,768,838 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter valued at $16,806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after buying an additional 991,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

AMX traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,297. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMX. ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

