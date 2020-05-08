ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,305 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises approximately 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $30,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.23. 4,530,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.17. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

