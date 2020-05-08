ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $22.31 Million Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,365 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $22,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.88. 1,961,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,992,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

