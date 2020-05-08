ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $75.41 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,181 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.3% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $75,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.90.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.79. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $273.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

