ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 148,600 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 148,600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,330,000 after buying an additional 581,216 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,408,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after buying an additional 389,531 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 683,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 382,148 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 294.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 366,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,117,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after buying an additional 288,300 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

NYSE AU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

