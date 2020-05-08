ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 17,618 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,618 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $36,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,402,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 878.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.70 and its 200 day moving average is $163.74. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $1,881,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,962.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,630 shares of company stock valued at $61,690,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

