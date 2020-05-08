ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 20,686 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 309,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,686 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in Micron Technology by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.25. 17,434,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,895,691. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.02.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.