ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cooper Companies worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.52. The stock had a trading volume of 253,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,463. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.43.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.42.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

