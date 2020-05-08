ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 39,924 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,924 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,330,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,663,000 after buying an additional 23,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 272.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 206,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the period. 18.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.59. 2,751,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,729. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

