ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 45,651 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 688,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,651 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 65,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,387 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 146,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 231,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 46,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,365. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

