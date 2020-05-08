ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,116 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.26. The stock had a trading volume of 664,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,514. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $196.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.