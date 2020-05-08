ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 82,666 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82,666 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $20,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. 14,090,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,467,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $47.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra began coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.66.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

