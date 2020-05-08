ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 91,685 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,685 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 55,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $115.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,331,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,033. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

