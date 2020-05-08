ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 9,559 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,960 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,559 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.51. 2,547,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,849. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.23 and its 200-day moving average is $324.65. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

