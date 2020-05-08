ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 9,616 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $2,650,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

BAH traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.98. 662,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

