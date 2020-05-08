ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 9,793 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

NYSE:TMO traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.01. 1,616,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

