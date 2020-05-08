ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,292 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fiserv worth $36,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.78. 8,497,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,771. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $109.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.51.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

